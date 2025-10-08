There are certain spots in Massachusetts that have reached a worthy iconic status thanks to the state's history. There's even a restaurant here that has reached such status and then some. It's earned its spot among the oldest restaurants in the U.S. and has even been called North America's best landmark restaurant. It only makes sense why this particular spot is now being called the most famous restaurant in Massachusetts.

Our friends at the popular food publication, known as 'Love Food' recently released their picks for the most famous restaurant in every state. Given everything that has already been described about this legendary spot, there's a good chance you may already have figured out where it's at.

What is the Most Famous Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be in Boston, you're already well aware of the lore that comes with this restaurant. It's the Union Oyster House.

Let's be honest, the most famous restaurant in Massachusetts has to be a spot that is not only one of the absolute oldest in the U.S., but also a North American landmark. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about giving this spot, yet, another prestigious accolade:

Opened in 1826, Union Oyster House is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the United States. Over the course of its history, it has counted JFK, American statesman Daniel Webster, and even Louis Philippe, King of France among its regulars (the king lived above the restaurant during his exile in the late 18th century). As the name suggests, it specializes in seafood, and the clam chowder is rightly famous.

There was pretty much no doubt that this would be the spot picked out as the most famous restaurant in Massachusetts. Hit the spot up if you happen to find yourself in Boston and see what all the hype is about.