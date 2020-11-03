Lane Closures On Mass Pike Continue This Week

Expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

According to a report from WWLP/22 News Springfield, MassDOT crews are undergoing construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee. Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6th.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

Shoulder construction operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 34 to Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday, November 4, and on Thursday, November 5, from 7:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.

Big thanks to WWLP/22 News for providing the update.