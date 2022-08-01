It may be long overdue, but the Lanesborough Police Department is finally in the process of moving to its new location as of Monday.

Lanesborough Police posted to their Facebook page on Monday the following:

Today we are in the process of moving to our new location located at 545 S. Main St, Suite #3, Lanesborough, MA, 01237. The plaza near the Post Office.

LPD Facebook Page LPD Facebook Page loading...

The current building at 8 Prospect St. which was built in 1827, will no longer be operational but will be used for storage.

The Lanesborough Police Department is comprised of the Chief, five full-time officers, and multiple part-time officers. All officers are appointed by the Board of Selectmen.

545 S. Main St. will likely act as a temporary location, however, as the town figures a plan for a new police station.

CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN ON SUMMER STREET; EXPECT DELAYS...

I had the chance to speak with Lanesborough DPW foreman Charlie Durfee on Monday who said that the sidewalk project on Summer St. is set to begin and will likely last a month and a half.

From Rte.7 to the school, the town (Lanesborough) is doing A $350,000 sidewalk project. A new sidewalk will be installed on the right side of Summer St. going up the hill.

They're gonna rip out the old sidewalk, reset the curbing, and repour it all, it should take about a month and a half.

The public will see construction delays going up and down Summer St., so avoid it if you can. -Durfee

Construction work was contracted to J.H. Maxymillian Inc of Pittsfield.