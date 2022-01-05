Lanesborough Woman Killed In Accidental Collision At Jiminy Peak

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating an apparent accidental death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort.

Detectives responded to the Hancock resort on Tuesday following a snow groomer and a snowmobile collision.

Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, died after the snow groomer operator backed into the snowmobile she was operating.

Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol, Hancock Fire, and Northern Berkshire EMS personnel attempted to save Francoeur’s life, but ultimately a Northern Berkshire EMS paramedic pronounced her deceased at approximately 11:20 a.m.

According to witness statements, Francoeur was working as a snowmaker and the snowmobile she was operating was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer operator backed into the vehicle. Francoeur succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the collision.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of Francoeur’s body to determine the cause and manner of death.

Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court.

The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county. A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

