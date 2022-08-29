Lanesborough’s ‘Ye Olde Forge’ Restaurant Fire Still Under Investigation; Will Reopen Soon

Sunday morning just after 10 a.m., The Lanesborough Fire Department responded to The Olde Forge Restaurant on Rte. 7 for a reported structure fire. I had a chance to speak with LVFD Chief Jeff DeChaine on Monday morning.

"Well, we got the call around 10 a.m. for a possible structure fire at the Olde Forge, I got there pretty quick, and yeah, we had fire, had a first engine come in and we were able to get some water on it pretty quickly and were able to knock it down before it got seated into the building.

The fire was mostly on that back deck area and into the back wall of the dining room, it really didn't make it much beyond that, so, everything from the salad bar to the front of the restaurant is untouched. They really did a good job stopping that quick.

The cause is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office, we hope to hear their official determination this (Monday) morning.

It's hard to say (when they'll reopen), he's (the owner) got a few things he needs to do to make it safe and to make sure he has his secondary egress, the back stairwell was compromised to some extent. They were able to get some of the power back on yesterday to power the coolers. So, he's got a little bit of work to do to isolate that back room. They probably will be back open sooner than later, I would say.

Besides a few that were getting overheated, there were no serious injuries reported. I really wanna thank Dalton Fire, Cheshire Fire, Hancock Fire, and Hinsdale Fire who all came down to assist. Richmond Fire covered our station. It took a lot of people rotating in and out to really get into all the nooks and crannies to make sure we had it." - Lanesborough Fire Chief Jeff DeChaine