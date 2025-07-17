We're right in the middle of summer, and many people are spending their free time fishing. Some folks include a fishing outing as part of their family vacations, while others dedicate entire trips to fishing. There's a great body of water for fishing in Massachusetts, especially if you enjoy largemouth bass fishing.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts is Home to One of the Best Lakes for Largemouth Bass Fishing in New England

If you're an angler who likes the challenge of largemouth bass fishing, there is one area of water in Massachusetts you don't want to pass up. According to Fishing Booker, Quabbin Reservoir, which is located in Worcester County and is the largest inland body of water and primary water supply for Boston as well as several other cities and towns in Massachusetts, is the place to be.

Bucketmouth, as Largemouth Bass are called in these parts, flourish in weedy coves and warm shallows. Spring pulls them toward shore, where warming water cues heavy feeding and spawning rituals. A soft plastic rigged weedless can tempt giant females guarding their nests. Head to the brushy cover on Quabbin Reservoir in Massachusetts or the shallow flats in Vermont’s Lake Bomoseen.

If Largemouth Bass isn't Your Thing, Quabbin Reservoir Has Many Species of Fish in Its Waters

If you aren't interested in fishing for largemouth bass, Quabbin Reservoir has many other fish species that may interest you, including lake trout, smallmouth bass, Florida bass, yellow perch, white perch, and more.

Fishing at Quabbin Reservoir: More Details and Further Reading

Before you make your fishing trip to Quabbin Reservoir, you can find out everything there is to know about fishing at the reservoir, including boat launches, shore fishing, stream fishing, nighttime fishing, pond fishing, rules, regulations, and more by going here.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart