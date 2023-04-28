Larger Than Life is Back in the Berkshires and You’re Invited to a Fun Night Out
Larger than Life is back in the Berkshires which means it's time to book the babysitter and grab your friends because on May 27, you get to experience the ultimate boyband tribute. Larger Than Life is coming back to the Colonial Theater in downtown Pittsfield and you don't want to miss it.
Larger Than Life will take you back in time with the biggest '90s party since the Backstreet Boys shut down Times Square. Experience this full, interactive, one-of-a-kind production with actual boyband singing, dancing, costumes, and the pop look you can never forget.
Larger Than Life performs more than 40 boyband songs by the Backstreet Boys, NSync, New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, LFO, and many more.
Tickets are on sale now at the Colonial Theater box office or by going here. Don't miss Larger Than Life, the ultimate boyband tribute show, Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 pm at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield. The show is sponsored by Bloom Brothers Dispensary and Bishop West Real Estate and presented by Townsquare Media Berkshire.