Massachusetts is Home to the Largest Bridge in New England

Among the many fun aspects of traveling are the sites that one comes across. Every town has its own story to tell. Sometimes you'll see artifacts that are specific to the town you're driving through. Whether I'm driving through Massachusetts or beyond one piece of architecture I enjoy experiencing is the many bridges I drive on during my travels. Some are small and only last a few seconds while others are so massive that they feel like their own towns. Discovering new bridges can make for breathtaking views and a unique experience.

Have You Ever Driven Over the Longest and Tallest Bridge in Massachusetts 

One particular bridge that beats out all of the others in New England when it comes to being the longest and tallest is The Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge (formerly the Mystic River Bridge). This particular bridge is a cantilever truss bridge that spans more than two miles from Boston to Chelsea over the Mystic River in Massachusetts. It was built between 1948 and 1950 and opened to traffic on February 2, 1950, replacing the former Chelsea Bridge. The 36-foot wide roadway has three lanes of traffic on each of the two levels with northbound traffic on the lower level and southbound traffic on the upper level. In addition, this bridge is the largest bridge in New England.

Below are a couple of videos of the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge from the driver's perspective.

If you are looking for some historical information about the Tobin Bridge check out the video below. One funny comment in the video is from the then Deputy Director of the Bridge, Joseph Staub when he says "Anything that a human being is capable of has happened on the bridge." But he wouldn't share any examples...lol.

