Many Massachusetts students will be returning to school during the last week of August. It's hard to believe that summer has sailed by and textbooks, classrooms, cafeterias, and gymnasiums will be the regular scene in the near future.

You Can Still Vacation in Massachusetts Even After School Starts. It May Actually be a Better Experience

Even though school will be starting soon doesn't mean summer is over. The summer season will officially hang around until fall begins, which is on Monday, September 22. This means there are still plenty of late summer vacations available to you. If you have school-aged children, you might not be able to take a long vacation, but you can certainly take the family on a weekend getaway or escape yourself for the ultimate in relaxation.

Why Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is an Ideal Vacation Spot in Late Summer

One area in Massachusetts that is perfect for a late summer getaway is Cape Cod. Why do you ask? Well, it's pretty simple. Where Cape Cod gets loaded with tourists during the middle of summer, the crowds start to thin out after mid-August, and the water is still warm. Imagine, you'll get to enjoy the beach under quiet conditions. Now, that's serenity.

It's Also Cheaper to Stay at the Cape During Late-Summer

Another reason why you may want to consider Cape Cod for a late-summer vacation is that lodging prices drop slightly after Labor Day, but many restaurants stay open through October. Experiencing what everyone else enjoys but with fewer crowds and cheaper lodging prices is a big win if you want to relax on the Cape. If you're looking to experience other areas during late summer, Martha's Vineyard and the Berkshires are also worth exploring for many of the same reasons.

