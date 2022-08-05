Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.

House sold sign LOU OATES loading...

These ridiculous prices are also wreaking havoc for renters who have seen a 50 increase in monthly expenses as Massachusetts has been designated as a state that ranks higher the national average, which is STILL out of reach for those with low income. Let's face it: A working family just cannot afford prices that range anywhere between $1,600 and $2,000 just to keep a roof over their head. That to me is NOT a pure definition of "the land of opportunity".

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto RoschetzkyIstockPhoto loading...

As they say "the proof is in the pudding" as The National Low Income Housing Coalition has released their 2022 Out of Reach Report and you can take a look at these dreaded statistics by accessing this link. The lack of affordability is also prompting current homeowners to relocate as they can't keep up with daily expenses. You can find the top 7 cities that people are exiting by going here

Janet Koelsch/Coldwell Banker Realty Janet Koelsch/Coldwell Banker Realty loading...

To tell you the truth, writing this article truly disappoints and angers yours truly because I believe we ALL need to live comfortably, but that is just not the case. Why should those who are rich have the opportunity to leave these worries behind and those who are struggling to make ends meet continue to fight this never ending battle?

It is just UNFAIR and UNJUST in my eyes. Affordable low income housing should be mandated throughout the United States and believe me, life would be easier for those who continue to keep a roof over their heads. It's simply "common sense". Let's get those who are in the level of Scrooge and Rich Uncle Penny Bags to "pay it forward" for a change. Enough said!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of WGBH-TV)