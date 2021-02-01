Latest Cancellations & Closings for South Berkshire & Beyond

William Thomas Cain

Here are the Latest Cancellations, Postponements, Closings and Delays for Feb. 2, 2021

-Lee Public Schools - Remote Learning Day only

-Farmington River Elementary School - closed

-Town of Egremont Transfer Station and Egremont Town Hall -closed

- City of Pittsfield under snow emergency

