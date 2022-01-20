Latest COVID Data: How We Doing, Berkshire County?

Well, another week passes amidst our national pandemic, and with that, the latest data and statistics come rolling in. How are things looking in Western Massachusetts and more specifically, Berkshire County?

On Wednesday, January 19, Massachusetts public health officials reported almost 200 new confirmed deaths in the Bay State. Also, they reported 14, 647 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Concerning the number of COVID-19 cases by age group, 20 to 29-year-olds lead the pack with 51,878 cases with 30 to 39-year-olds following closely behind with 45,651 cases. The age group with the third-highest number of cases at 36,559 is 40 to 49-year-olds.

According to the Mass. Department of Health's COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard, 3,187 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 475 patients that are in intensive care units.

284 patients are intubated and the latest data also shows there are 1,524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated. That makes for a total of 5.1% of all fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Closer to home, let's take a look at some of the numbers for Berkshire County. There are 222 newly confirmed cases in Berkshire County, which brings the total of confirmed cases to 18,282. And 4 new deaths bring the total of confirmed and probable deaths up to 357.

Out of counties in Western Massachusetts, Hampden County has the highest totals for all categories with 1,120 new confirmed cases, bringing that total up to 21,465, and 24 new deaths, making for a total of 1,848.

For a much more detailed look at the numbers in all areas of the region, visit Mass.gov's website here.

