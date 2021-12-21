Latest Forecast Predicting 60% Chance of Snow on Christmas Day in the Berkshires…

With Christmas only days away the National Weather Service has a pretty good gauge on what is in store for the Berkshires for this long-awaited holiday. In fact, currently, the National Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation starting just after midnight on Christmas day. There is a chance it will turn to rain later in the afternoon as temps rise.

Snow on Christmas day would certainly lend itself to a snow-globe-like fairytale but it would also cause a bit of havoc for families traveling to grandma’s house for Christmas dinner. While the NWS is predicting snow in the Berkshires heading east on the Mass Pike might get a bit tricky as an icy mix is expected around Springfield and all rain the further east you travel. We will keep you updated on the very latest forecast as the weekend gets closer, but just beware it could be a snowy Christmas day in the Berkshires.

The latest National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires is below.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Christmas Eve

Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Christmas Day

Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34

