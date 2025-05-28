Massachusetts has such a rich history, that perhaps when you think of something in the state as "historic", you may not think luxury is the first word to come to mind. However, there happens to be a very specific hotel in the Bay State that not only has an extremely loaded history, but is also one of the most luxurious stays throughout New England. As it turns out, it's been named the most historic hotel in Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' has released their picks for Every State's Most Historic Hotel. When you find out about all the historic legends that have stayed at or visited this particular hotel in Massachusetts, you can understand just why the spot was picked as such for the Bay State.

What is the Most Historic Hotel in Massachusetts?

It's probably no surprise that the most historic hotel in Massachusetts is in Boston. Some popular historic figures have made their presence known at this luxurious spot that puts a modern look on its timeless look. The most historic hotel in Massachusetts is Omni Parker House.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about the most historic hotel in Massachusetts:

Omni Parker House, built in 1927 where the original stood in 1855, claims to be the longest continuously operating hotel in the United States and has seen its fair share of history. Emeril Lagasse, Malcolm X, and Ho Chi Minh reportedly all worked here, while the guest list features people like Babe Ruth, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Henry David Thoreau. It's also the birthplace of Boston's signature dessert, the cream pie. A $24 million renovation project completed in 2025 has seen guest rooms and bathrooms given a makeover that blends the hotel’s timeless legacy with modern sophistication.

Not many things that are labeled as "most historic" also get called "best luxury", but this is one of the rare spots you will find that definitely accomplishes that feat. Perhaps you just need to try it out by staying there yourself next time you're in Boston.

