Here’s the ‘Laziest’ City in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts is recognized as a top tourist destination, a prime state to raise a family and of course one of the top states for higher education but there are areas of the state where some folks may not be as motivated as others.

There's One City in Massachusetts That Has Been Recognized as 'Lazier' Than Others

While there are many folks in Massachusetts who are watching their health through hiking, walking, swimming, etc. there are parts of the state where some folks may not be as physically fit.

24/7 Tempo recently released a list of the laziest cities in every state. The website's methodology is listed below.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program. Cities and metros are ranked by the share of adults 20 or older who never exercise in their leisure time. Additional information on the share of adults who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher — the standard for adult obesity according to the CDC and the National Institutes of Health — and the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, also came from the 2023 CHR. Not surprisingly, low rates of exercise generally correlate with high rates of obesity and poor health.

So Which Massachusetts City Made the List as "Laziest" in the State According to This Study?

Worcester has been named the laziest city in Massachusetts by 24/7 Tempo. Here's the data breakdown:

Adults who don’t exercise: 21.8% (Massachusetts-Connecticut: 19.4%)

Adults who are in poor or fair health: 11.0% (Massachusetts-Connecticut: 10.8%)

Adult obesity rate: 30.3% (Massachusetts-Connecticut: 24.5%)

24/7 Tempo included Connecticut in the data figures for Worcester being the laziest city in Massachusetts. In some ways it makes sense that Worcester made the list since it's the second biggest city in the Bay State. The folks in Boston and Springfield must be working out like crazy to stay off this list. What are your thoughts on Worcester receiving this not-so-envious award?

