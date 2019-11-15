Good Luck to the Lee Wildcats!

The Lee Wildcats will face the Ware Indians in the finals tomorrow afternoon for the Western Division 8 Football title.

The game will be played on a neutral field at Holyoke High School Saturday at 2pm.

The entire town of Lee is showing its support and pride for the Wildcats with signs hanging from the storefronts of local businesses.

Lee upset Hoosac Valley 12-7 last Saturday in the semifinal game in Adams to advance to the title game.

Prior to the game Lee was ranked 4th and looking for revenge again the No. 1 rated Hurricanes, who beat the Wildcats earlier in the regular season.

Hoosac Valley was previously undefeated prior to last Saturday’s kickoff.

The Wildcats face another tough challenge tomorrow against the Indians who are going into the game with an overall record of 8-1 on the season. Lee’s season record is 6 and 3.

WSBS 860 AM and 94.1 FM will carry the game with Bill Farrell in the booth calling the action starting at 1:50.