Lee Wildcats Win the Western Mass Division 8 Title and Move On to the Next Round

The Lee Wildcats decimated the Ware Indians 36 to 6 to capture the Division 8 Western Mass High School Football Championship Saturday afternoon in Holyoke.

The Wildcats scored a touchdown the first four times they had the ball, while the defense completely shut down the Indians offense. By halftime the Wildcats were up 28-0.

The next test for Lee is this Saturday against St. Bernard of Fitchburg in the Division 8 Semi-Final game at 2pm at Westfield State University.

The Wildcats have met every challenge during this playoff run upsetting Hoosac Valley, Ware and are underdogs going into the game Saturday against St. Bernard’s, who have been to the semi-final game four out of the last five years.

If the Wildcats win on Saturday, they will move onto the Division 8 Championship game on December 7th at Gillette Stadium.

If you can’t make it to the game you can hear the live broadcast on WSBS 860 AM/ 94.1 FM in Great Barrington and on WBEC 1420 AM in Pittsfield.