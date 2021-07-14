After our first Sounds of Summer concert for the 2021 season in Great Barrington was canceled due to rain, thunder and lightening, we were able to get the July 13 concert in. You could say this past Tuesday officially kicked off the 2021 season.

The concert was a blast as the band 'Legal Tender" took the stage at the Great Barrington VFW. The band rocked the outdoor attendees with classic rock hits from such bands as 'The Cars,' 'The Beatles,' 'Prince,' 'Lynyrd Skynyrd,' 'Aerosmith,' and many many more smash hit artists. One song in particular the band covered that I loved was 'Anytime' by Journey off of their 1978 release 'Infinity.' Legal Tender did a bang up job on that tune and I found it to be a real treat as you typically don't hear local bands perform that song.

Delicious scents filled the air as Fiddleheads Grille served up delicious food including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pulled pork, sausages, and hot dogs. One of the band members mentioned that Fiddleheads Grille had the best pulled pork sandwiches he has ever tasted. Talk about a ringing endorsement.

Community Health Programs brought in B.O.B. (the big yellow bus mobile unit) as they vaccinated attendees and awarded Big Y gift cards and a Family 4-pack of tickets to Six Flags New England.

Legal Tender sounded great thanks to the sound reinforcement by Day Mountain Sound. The levels were perfect as people were able to enjoy the concert while still being able to chat with their friends and family.

After coming off of the pandemic, last night's show was a success and we can't wait to do it again on July 20 when the 'Happy Together Band' performs from 6-8 pm at the Great Barrington VFW.

Take a tour of last night's concert by viewing the photo gallery below.

Legal Tender at Sounds of Summer - 7/13/2021

