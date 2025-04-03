With such a rich U.S. history coming from the state of Massachusetts, it's never a surprise when a particular spot within the state is recognized for being among the oldest places in the country. As it turns out, when it comes to the oldest restaurants in the country, this popular spot has made a name for itself in multiple centuries. Given its popularity, you could also say this restaurant is legendary at this point. So, what Massachusetts restaurant is among the oldest in the U.S.?

The very popular food publication 'Love Food' recently did the research to seek out the oldest restaurants in every state. This restaurant has also recently received accolades for being "North America's Best Landmark Restaurant" in case you're wondering the magnitude of just how iconic this Massachusetts spot is.

Where is the Oldest Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If it hasn't already been given away by now, this restaurant in downtown Boston and is the ever-so-famous Union Oyster House.

It's no shock to see this legendary spot recognized once again. Here is what 'Love Food" said about the oldest restaurant in Massachusetts:

Right off Boston's storied Freedom Trail, you'll find the Union Oyster House, a cradle of history in a city inextricably linked to the American Revolution. The spot has been continuously open since 1826 and, in that time, it's played host to important customers such as JFK and Daniel Webster, a prominent lawyer and statesman through the 1800s. Fun fact: it's also said to be the place where toothpicks were first used. Unsurprisingly, the menu centers on seafood, with options including freshly shucked and fried oysters, clam chowder, and lobster.

There's no shortage of accolades that this spot has been recognized for so why wouldn't it also happen to be the oldest restaurant throughout the Bay State. If you happen to find yourself in downtown Boston, be sure to stop by this iconic spot!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps