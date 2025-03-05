Well, this is a very cool kids' table moment, and it may even feel quite random to you, but congratulations to Keith Richards, the iconic, legendary guitarist and founding member of the Rolling Stones.

Yes, as the jokes go, the U.K.-born rock legend is still alive at 81. That feels like several lifetimes for a rock star.

Anyway, it all happened in Connecticut, which, yes, is part of New England, no matter what you think.

Hey, I get it, though.

That whole idea of the eastern half of the state is the Boston Red Sox and New England side of Connecticut, while the western part of the state, mainly Fairfield County, feels very New York, go Yankees or Mets is very real.

That all said, have you ever been to the very quaint, very New England-feeling towns of western Connecticut? But I digress.

Keith Richards has called Connecticut home for 40 years and was recognized with the very first Governor’s Award of Excellence on March 5, 2025.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont established this prestigious award this year, in 2025, to honor and celebrate Connecticut residents who exemplify creativity, resourcefulness, passion, dynamism, and generosity for the state.

Enriching the Nutmeg State's cultural and civic life is the basis behind this award, and who is more worthy of the very first award than Keith Richards?

According to a press release from Governor Ned Lamont, Keith not only epitomizes those values but is also one of the most influential musicians of all time, always finding time as a dedicated supporter of the arts, education, and community causes across Connecticut.

Through his generosity and dedication to organizations like SPHERE, which enhances the lives of adults with disabilities, and The Prospector Theater, which provides meaningful employment through the magic of film, Richards has used his influence to uplift and empower others. Richards has also been an advocate for arts, education, and accessibility initiatives throughout the state, further exemplifying his dedication to making a lasting impact.

According to the Connecticut Post, Keith lives in Weston. Yes, that is considered the New York side, not the New England side, if you want to be that way.

