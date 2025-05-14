New England has quite the reputation for having some of the best seafood spots in existence throughout the entire country. Of course, right at the center of New England is Massachusetts. While there is an abundance of great seafood spots throughout the Bay State, there can only be one that can claim the title of the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts. And the one that's been chosen happens to be at a pretty legendary spot.

The publication 'Cheapism' released its list of the Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State. With Massachusetts having such an excess of amazing seafood spots to choose from, despite the stiff competition, this spot is currently standing out about the rest.

What Seafood Joint is the Best Seafood Restaurant in Massachusetts?

As it turns out, this seafood joint has been in business for more than 100 years! If you head northeast of Salem, up to Essex, you will find a spot that has been around for 111 years. In case you need help with math, that means since 1914. This historic joint which has now been named the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts is Woodman's of Essex.

According to 'Cheapism', the absolute must-try dish served at Woodman's of Essex is the clam strips. They even have daily specials all week long.

Woodman's of Essex has been an absolute staple since 1914 and truly a local legend throughout the community in Essex. They also do catering for all sorts of events. You can check out their full menu at the link provided here.

It's always nice to see any seafood joint receive acclaim anywhere throughout the New England region. That's when you know it has to be a spot worth trying, especially when it's called the best seafood in Massachusetts!

