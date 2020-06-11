Leigh Doherty Appointed P.D. of Lit Net of South Berkshire

Literacy Network of South Berkshire welcomes Leigh Doherty as its new Program Director. This position was recently created to ensure that LitNet’s essential one-on-one English language tutoring will continue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Leigh joins LitNet with over twenty-five years of experience in the field of education and educational leadership. Amongst her accomplishments as Associate Head of School at Berkshire Country Day School, Leigh partnered in leading and supporting the successful transition to online learning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In her new role, Leigh will be engaged in sustaining existing student-tutor relationships, providing support for volunteer tutors in logistics and curriculum development, and overseeing the Matthew and Hannah Keator Family Scholarship for New Americans program. Leigh expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, “For me this a win-win situation, I am delighted to be able to provide my expertise to LitNet during this unprecedented time of life, and I am equally fortunate to be able to be part of LitNet’s amazing community of hope and commitment when the world feels unsettled.”

In addition to her daily responsibilities, LitNet’s Board of Directors has commissioned Leigh to author a white paper focusing on how LitNet can ensure its sustainability for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The paper will frame current challenges, report on leading trends in teaching, and recommend alternative strategies for LitNet to ensure it is able to continue to provide individualized reading, writing and English language instruction to adult learners at no cost.

“We are thrilled to have Leigh on board, as she will be instrumental in leading our organization into a new learning landscape where until a vaccination is developed, one-on-one in person tutoring might not be a viable option,” says Merle Duskin Kailas, Board President at LitNet.

A former LitNet Board member from 2017-2019, Leigh recently completed a four-year tenure at Berkshire Country Day School in her role as Associate Head. Previous positions include the Lower School Director at the International School of Boston in Cambridge and the Lower School Head at a charter school in Lawrence, Mass. Prior to that, she lived in the Bay Area and internationally where she served as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, and teacher training in the international education. Additionally, Leigh is a certified Executive Coach and has worked as a career, leadership, and team coach.

She holds a Masters of Arts in International School Leadership from Oxford Brooke University (UK), a Graduate Certificate in Executive Coaching, is a certified K-8 teacher, and has a Bachelor’s of Science in Human Services from Lesley University.

You can learn more about the Literacy Network of South Berkshire by going here.