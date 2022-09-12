My son desperately wants a gas powered 4-wheeler. I mean, what nearly 7 year-old doesn't? 😁 I was explaining to him over the weekend that, for the most part, you have to WORK hard for anything you want in life. For any parent out there, I'm sure you can relate to the whole "value of a dollar" conversation.

As I was getting his things ready for school on Sunday, he asked me if he could have a lemonade stand so he could start saving for his future quad. Of course I told him that he has plenty of time to work in his life and that school was the most important thing right now, blah, blah.

He recently witnessed our neighbor's children having one, so he knows at the very least that it's an option... Or is it?

Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In 36 States, What About Massachusetts?

Children with lemonade stand viafilms loading...

Of course, I have seen plenty of kids selling lemonade on a hot summer's day for years now, but you never know what the ACTUAL laws/rules are for these sort of things.

In most states, it’s illegal for kids to open a lemonade stand without first applying for a permit or license. These laws are meant to stop business owners from disregarding food-safety standards and local traffic rules. But applying for permits and licenses costs time and money. -timeforkids.com

Massachusetts is known for being sort of strict on certain things, but lemonade stands? All good! Of the 36 states that make it illegal to sell lemonade on the side of the road, Massachusetts is NOT one of them.

In fact, Maine and New Hampshire are the only New England states that prohibit it.