Berkshire County and fall foliage go together like peanut butter and jelly. The leaves are starting to change color, and the prime leaf peeping season will soon be in full force

Residents of the Berkshires know that fall is a big deal in the Berkshires, and as such, many fun fall events occur throughout the season. One of the most popular fall events takes place this weekend.

The 44th Annual Lenox Apple Squeeze Fall Festival is Back

The Lenox Apple Squeeze returns this Saturday, September 27, from 10 am - 5 pm. According to the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber will host the 44th annual fall festival event. The festival takes over the town of Lenox, celebrating the fall season with over 95 artisan crafts and food. Information vendor tents will be lined up and down the Main Street sidewalks.

The Lenox Apple Squeeze Has Something for Everyone

There will be bake sales, kids' events, street parties, live music from local bands, along with tons of apple-themed dishes throughout downtown Lenox. Admission to the Lenox Apple Squeeze is free.

Here's Where to Park When Attending the Lenox Apple Squeeze

The Lenox Chamber of Commerce also notes that parking is available in the lots behind Berkshire Bank on Main Street and behind the Lenox Police Station. There will be limited street parking by order of the Lenox Police. Attendees who park illegally on residents' properties will be ticketed.

There's Great Weather in the Forecast for the Lenox Apple Squeeze

This Saturday's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a high of around 75. The Lenox Apple Squeeze is a perfect event to attend while enjoying the beautiful fall weather that Berkshire County has to offer. You can get more details about this year's Lenox Apple Squeeze fall festival by going here.

