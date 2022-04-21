Lenox Fire Department Makes Quick Work Out of Chimney Fire

The Lenox Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish a chimney fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Golden Hill Road...

According to a post on the Lenox Fire Department Facebook page, the Lenox Fire Department was called to the scene of a reported chimney fire at a Golden Hill Road address shortly before 11:00 AM on Wednesday.

(Above: A Lenox Fire truck with its hose stretched to the Golden Hill Road home)

(Above: A Lenox Fire truck with its hose stretched to the Golden Hill Road home)

Five vehicles responded in all...

Five fire vehicles responded to the fire in all, three from the Lenox Fore Department, and two from the Lenox Dale Department. The Lenox Engine 6 was the first on the scene. That vehicle was followed by Fire Chief Chris O'Brien in Car 1, and by the on-duty full-time crew in T-5. Engine 1 and Engine 2 also responded to the scene from the Lenox Dale Department.

(Above: Firefighters outside the Golden Hill Road home)

(Above: Firefighters outside the Golden Hill Road home)

The was quickly extinguished...

According to the post, the fire was extinguished and removed from the woodstove, and the chimney was then cleared of hazards. All fire companies cleared the scene and were able to be back in service by 11:50 AM. The post made no mention of any injuries.

A few more pictures posted by the Lenox Fire Department:

(Above: A Lenox fire truck arriving at the scene)

(Above: A Lenox fire truck arriving at the scene)

(Above: Firefighters on the roof of the Golden Hill Road home Wednesday)

(Above: Firefighters on the roof of the Golden Hill Road home Wednesday)

(Above: Another shot of firefighters outside and on the roof of the home)

(Above: Another shot of firefighters outside and on the roof of the home)

*All of the above photos were posted by the Lenox Fire Department on their Facebook page

