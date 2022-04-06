Lenox Legacy Barbershop Opens On Housatonic Street

Chris Welker, former owner of Elm St. Barbershop in Pittsfield, has opened Lenox Legacy Barbershop at 27A Housatonic St. in Lenox.

Citing pandemic fatigue, Welker closed Elm St. Barbershop at the end of March.

The new shop in Lenox is smaller with only two chairs and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment. For more information, you can call (413) 881-4143.