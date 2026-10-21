Berkshire Town Hosting First Annual Restaurant Week; List of Participating Restaurants

There are so many things to enjoy about the Berkshires. Let's be honest, Berkshire County offers an eclectic mix of things to do, including live music, antique shops, nature trails, art exhibits, and we can't forget about the array of restaurants, many of which are locally owned.

Sometimes You Just Need to Look Around. You'd Be Surprised How Many Local Restaurants There are to Choose from in the Berkshires

It's funny, over the years I have heard people say "there's nowhere to eat around here," but if you look around a little bit, you'll actually find a number of options. Downtown areas like Great Barrington, Williamstown, Pittsfield, Lee, and Lenox have enough local options to keep your palate and belly happy for a long time, and there's enough out there where you won't have to repeat places for a while, unless you really want to. People have their favorites, and that's perfectly fine and encouraged. But take a walk in those areas some time, and you'll see there's much to choose from when it comes to new and exciting dining options.

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An Entire Week Devoted to the Restaurant Scene and Culture is Coming Up in a Beloved Berkshire County Town

One of the towns I mentioned earlier is hosting a whole restaurant week. Well, it's actually eight days. That's right. The Town of Lenox is hosting its first-ever restaurant week. The town is doing this as a way to showcase the local and vibrant culinary scene.

Which Eateries are Participating in the Restaurant Week Extravaganza?

According to the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, participating eateries include The Restaurant at Doctor Sax, Ombra, Frankie's Ristorante, Antimony Craft Brewery and Kitchen, Brava, Firefly, Cello, Bea's House, and Pizzeria Boema. Before I move on, just look at all of those local restaurants, and that's Lenox alone. Who says "there's nowhere to eat around here?" Okay, moving on.

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When is the Restaurant Week?

The chamber notes that each participating restaurant will offer special prix fixe menus during its normal dinner service. Mark your calendar, set reminders on your phone and make reservations early. The first annual Restaurant Week runs November 1-8. Let's eat.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz