Lenox Students Helping To Plant A Brighter Future

Students at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School are working to cancel out their school’s paper usage by planting 100 trees locally. The 100 trees will offset the roughly 2000 reams or 1 million sheets of paper used at the school each year.

According to a story reported on by WTEN/10 News Albany, the Climate Crisis Control Club teamed up with nonprofit, Tree-Plenish, for the project.

Each tree is only 5 dollars, which includes delivery and planting. If preferred, trees may be picked up at LMMHS.

Get our free mobile app

Trees will be planted on April 24, 2021. For more information or to request a tree, visit the event webpage.

Keep in mind, there are plenty of things you can do to help the environment, such as:

Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away.

Volunteer. Volunteer for cleanups in your community.

Educate. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance of our natural resources.

Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean.

Shop wisely. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag.

Use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy-efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also, flip the light switch off when you leave the room.

Don't send chemicals into our waterways. Choose non-toxic chemicals in the home and office.

Choose sustainable. Make smart seafood choices. Learn more at www.fishwatch.gov.

Bike more. Drive less.

Please check out the original story at WTEN/10 News' website here and a big KUDOS to the students at Lenox Memorial Middle and High Schools for doing their part!