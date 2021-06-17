Let’s Talk With Julia Dunn This Saturday Morning

It's always a pleasure to interact with our fellow peers from the realm of television and this weekend we have the honor of welcoming CBS 6 WRGB Morning Anchor Julia Dunn to our airwaves on "Let's Talk: The Saturday Edition" as she joins Ron Carson LIVE on YOUR Home Town Station.

Last weekend, Julia was in our tri-state region as she participated in the city of Hudson's annual Flag Day Parade with her colleague, CBS 6 meteorologist Craig Adams as they saluted Old Glory in high fashion amidst a robust crowd that was also present to show their patriotism to the stars and stripes which took center stage this past Monday (June 14th)

With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, there are many events re-opening to the public and parts of the discussion will focus on how our listening area is finally returning to a sense of normalcy locally and throughout the neighboring capital region. Julia will also fill us in on the venerable Proctor's Theater's impending re-opening to the general public and an update on the city of Schenectady's Christmas Day Parade which draws visitors from all corners to usher in the holiday season.

The final segment will feature memories of the late, great Ed O'Brien. Julia will share a few of her memories with her special colleague as she co-anchored with Ed prior to his untimely passing in 2015. Ron will also chime in on moments spent with him including his dedication of covering minor league baseball and CBA basketball in the Albany area. Ed also made surprise appearances with former radio colleagues who worked with Ron during his days at K-LITE 101. His love for local sports remained intact, even though he transitioned into a news anchor for the duration of his broadcasting career. A TRUE stroll down memory lane awaits you this weekend.

You can check out and LIKE Julia's Facebook page to follow her early morning adventures at the anchor desk in neighboring Niskayuna, New York. Feel free to also connect with her on Linked In and Twitter.

We look forward to the 1st of many more appearances from Julia Dunn on WSBS. A reminder: Tune in to Let's Talk: The Saturday Edition" immediately following the 9 o'clock news.

