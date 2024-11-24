The holidays are upon us, so deck your halls, your walls, and anything else you can string a set of lights on because it’s time to light up the Berkshires.

Between now and December 20, Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Woodlife Farm Market are encouraging everyone to light up their home and for added incentive, we’ll award $250 prizes to three (3) randomly selected homes. It doesn’t matter how big or small your display is, everyone has a chance to win!

We need you to share a photo of your decorated Berkshire County home by submitting it in the form below or through our app (jpeg only). Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays.

Photos will start being added here on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

Photo must be from this year (2024).

Photo from previous years won't be accepted.

Photo must be of your Berkshire County home/residence

View the official contest rules here.

