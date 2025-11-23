The holidays are here — so let's Light Up the Berkshires. Deck your halls, your walls, your front yard, or anything you can put a string of lights on, because we’re inviting everyone to join in and shine a little brighter this season.

Get our free mobile app

Between now and December 19, Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW), along with Big Y, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Woodlife Farm Market, are encouraging everyone to light up their home.

It doesn’t matter if your display is big or small; everyone has a chance to win! For extra incentive, four randomly selected homes will each receive a $250 Big Y gift certificate just for lighting up the Berkshires!

We need you to share a photo of your decorated Berkshire County home by submitting it through the form below or through our app (jpeg only). Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays (photos will start to be added to the page beginning on Monday, December 1, 2025).

View the official contest rules here

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker