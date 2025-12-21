Thanks to all of the Berkshire County folks who participated in the "Light Up the Berkshires" 2025 photo contest.

This year, we received 102 entries and were delighted to see some exciting and fun displays throughout Berkshire County. As a reminder, this contest wasn't based on the biggest, brightest, or most decorated; just a photo of your Berkshire County home decorated for the holidays automatically put you in the running to win. Our main goal was to see you get into the holiday spirit with your decorations and lights. It makes for a fun visual, especially for those families who like to hop in the car and do some holiday light and decoration peeping.

There were four (4) winners this year who were drawn at random. Each winner receives a $250.00 gift certificate to Big Y.

Before we reveal this year's three winners, we want to thank the following sponsors for making this contest possible. They consist of the following:

Now is the moment we have all been waiting for. This year's four (4) winners that were drawn at random are:

Light Up the Berkshires 2025 Winners Congratulations to this year's winners. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Thanks again to everyone who participated in this year's contest. We hope you have a wonderful and joyous holiday, and we look forward to doing it again with you next year. Check out all of this year's photo entries here.

