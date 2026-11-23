The holidays are here — so let's Light Up the Berkshires. Deck your halls, your walls, your front yard, or anything you can put a string of lights on, because it's time to Light Up the Berkshires.

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Between now and December 20, Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW), along with J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, Woodlife Farm Market, and Berkshire Mountain Collision, are encouraging everyone to light up their home.

It doesn’t matter if your display is big or small; everyone has a chance to win! For extra incentive, four randomly selected homes will each receive a $100 Amazon gift card just for lighting up the Berkshires! So get out your decorations, light them up, take a photo, and submit it via the form below.

View the official contest rules here

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker