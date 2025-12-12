Berkshire County is sharing some holiday cheer. Over the past week, as I have been driving around, I have noticed more homes with lights and decorations on their properties as more folks from around the Berkshires are getting into the holiday spirit.

If you plan to decorate your home and haven't done so yet, you'll want to get moving this weekend as Christmas is rapidly approaching. But getting your act in gear to show your holiday spirit through decorations isn't the only reason you want to get those lights shining bright on your property. There's another incentive.

Have You Heard About the "Light Up the Berkshires" Holiday Photo Contest?

In case you haven't seen or heard by now, we are running our annual "Light Up the Berkshires" holiday photo contest. The contest consists of Berkshire County residents submitting photos of their Berkshire homes, all lit up, to our website or app. Once that is completed, those folks are automatically in the running to win a $250 certificate to Big Y. Talk about a timely holiday gift (photo must be from 2025 and of a Berkshire County home).

Will There Only Be One "Light Up the Berkshires" Contest Winner?

Four winners will be drawn at random. This means you could have 70,000 lights or 10. You could have 150 inflatables or 2. It doesn't matter the size of your display. Just the fact that you are getting in the spirit, taking a picture of your Berkshire County home, and submitting it to us automatically gets you in the running to win.

A Big Thank You to Our "Light Up the Berkshires" Contest Sponsors

Of course, this contest couldn't be possible without our fantastic and loyal sponsors

Below are the photo entries that we have received so far. Photos have come in from around the county, including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Cheshire, North Adams, Hinsdale, Adams, and everywhere in between. Submit your photo here. Good luck.

