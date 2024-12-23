Light Up the Berkshires 2024 Winners

Thanks to all of the Berkshire County folks who participated in the Light Up the Berkshires 2024 photo contest.

This year we received 104 entries and were delighted to see some exciting and fun displays throughout Berkshire County. As a reminder, this contest wasn't based on the biggest, brightest, or most decorations, just a photo of your Berkshire County home decorated for the holidays automatically put you in the running to win. There were three (3) winners this year which were drawn at random. Each winner receives $250.00 in holiday cash.

Before we reveal this year's three winners we want to thank the following sponsors for making this contest possible. They consist of the following:

Now is the moment we have all been waiting for. This year's three (3) winners that were drawn at random are:

Thanks again to everyone who participated in this year's contest. We hope you have a wonderful and joyous holiday. Check out all of this year's photo entries here.

