What in the world is happening with concert ticket prices? Especially those purchased through Ticketmaster? If you want to see Bruce Springsteen when he visits Boston on his upcoming tour, get ready to PAY for it. In a big, big way.

I know these are different times and the cost of living is skyrocketing, but $5,000 for selected seats to see the Boss? Come on! Isn't that just a little too exorbitant? I remember going to see the Eagles at Great Woods in Mansfield in the 90s and wincing at a ticket price of slightly over $100. It was a great show and well worth the money. Would I have paid $5,000 to see them? I guess if I was well-off enough that I wouldn't miss the money, but otherwise, absolutely not!

Heck, I can remember going to SPAC in the 80s to see numerous shows with ticket prices usually between $20 and $30 and having a great time. Some awesome shows too!

ZZ Top, Eric Clapton, John Mellencamp, Def Leppard, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Guns 'n' Roses, Bonnie Raitt, Doobie Brothers, Joe Walsh, Roger Waters, Van Halen--the list goes on. My girlfriend at the time dragged me to see Richard Marx. You know what? Great show!

I just can't wrap my head around Ticketmaster's new "dynamic pricing" program. Apparently, this is Ticketmaster's way of freezing out scalpers. The program allows prices of tickets to fluctuate based on supply and demand.

My only question is if you're going to take on the scalpers, shouldn't the ticket buyers benefit in some way? Seriously. Coming up in March of next year, Bruce will be playing TD Garden in Boston. Some floor seats for that show are far north of $5,000. If you want to bring your partner, two floor seats could potentially cost you more than $16,000!

If you want to go see Mr. Springsteen, caveat emptor! Or, in English, let the buyer beware!

