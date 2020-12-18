Limited Access to Town Offices Beginning Dec. 21

As COVID-19 case levels and hospitalizations rise around the state, the Town of Great Barrington is revising its business operations for the protection of town employees. As of Monday, Dec. 21 in-person visits to town buildings will be limited to scheduled appointments only. The following restrictions will be in place at town buildings until further notice:

Town offices will be operating as usual, but residents are urged to handle Town Hall business by phone, email or online. Here are the town’s commonly used department phone numbers. If your transaction requires an in-person visit, please contact the department to arrange an appointment.

The town asks residents to pay taxes and other town bills online, or use the drop box in front of Town Hall. There is no additional fee for online payments when paying by check.

Town board meetings will continue on the Zoom platform. Please watch the town Calendar for meetings.

The Claire Teague Senior Center is closed to visitors but is assisting clients by phone or email. The Center continues to provide pre-packaged lunch meals and free baked goods for pickup on weekdays, as well as transportation assistance. Contact the Center one day in advance for food pick-up, transportation or other assistance: (413) 528-1881

The Great Barrington Libraries are operating but closed to inside visitors. Borrowing must be arranged online or by phone. Curbside pickup is available at both Mason and Ramsdell libraries.

Residents and people who work in Great Barrington are encouraged to sign up for, or review and update, their CodeRED emergency notification information. Make sure that cell phones, home phones, email and text alerts are all enabled. You can sign up online to sign-up or text gbalert to 99411 to get the app. Duplicate CodeRED registrations will be automatically deleted, so there’s no harm in registering again. If you have problems registering, email: ksmith@townofgb.org

Residents are asked to use the 2-1-1 number for updated statewide information regarding the state-level actions

The Town reminds residents and businesses to keep track of and abide by the Massachusetts State of Emergency, which presently limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 50.

Finally, you are asked by the town to stay home if you are sick to prevent spread of COVID-19 in our community, and observe all requirements for wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly. Please look out for your neighbors during this time.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please email covid-19@townofgb.org.

(information sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on-air use)