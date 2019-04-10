‘The Lion King’ Trailer: A New Circle of Life

The Lion King remake finally has a full trailer. This new 2019 version, based on the animated classic from 1994, is also animated, just y’know differently animated. Instead of cartoonish 2D animals these jungle beasts look real(ish) with fur and stuff. I can’t wait for the circle of life to bring us back around to a 2D cartoonish The Lion King right around the year 2042.

Here’s the official synopsis, just in case you are the one person on the planet who has not seen the original Lion King

Disney’s “The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book”), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

The Lion King opens in U.S. theaters on July 19.