Lipton Mart Gas Station Robbed At Knifepoint Sunday In Pittsfield
There was an armed robbery in Pittsfield on Sunday night.
Members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to the Lipton Mart gas station and convenience store at 580 North Street for a reported robbery at approximately 8:00 PM Sunday.
(above: location of Lipton Mart at 580 North Street in Pittsfield, robbed at knifepoint Sunday night)
The clerk was threatened with a knife...
Police Officers learned that a suspect entered the store, threatened the clerk with a knife, and then demanded cash. The perpetrator left the store with a small amount of cash and fled in an unknown direction. The subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect is most likely a white male.
If you know anything:
Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 x532. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).
Also... Two shots-fired incidents in Pittsfield over the weekend:
300 block of Columbus Avenue...
Pittsfield Police Department responded to the 300 block of Columbus Avenue around 7:45 PM Saturday for a ShotSpotter activation. Multiple shell casings were discovered in that area. Responding officers discovered that a vehicle and residence had apparently been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
(above: shots fired incident on Columbus Ave in Pittsfield Saturday night)
A second incident late afternoon Sunday...
Another ShotSpotter activation occurred near the intersections of Tyler Street and Burbank Street shortly before 5:30 PM Sunday. Responding officers discovered shell casings in that area. No damage was discovered and no injuries were reported.
(above: shots fired incident at the intersection of Tyler and Burbank Streets Sunday)
Both shots-fired incidents are under investigation...
Both of these incidents are under investigation. Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding these cases is asked to contact Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 x532. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).