Buying Alcohol Will Be Difficult for Berkshire Residents Come Christmas

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, which means shopping for food, treats, gifts, wrapping paper, decorations, and more is all to come. Heck, you may have already started your holiday shopping; I have.

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In addition to all of the holiday items that are on your shopping list, you may be in the need to purchase alcohol. Whether it is for purposes of celebrating or something a little extra to get you through the holiday season, alcoholic beverages may be a priority on your holiday list.

Liquor Stores Aren't Open in Massachusetts on Christmas Day

It goes without saying that most businesses, in general, are closed on Christmas Day. You'll probably have your Christmas shopping completed ahead of time anyway. In the off chance that you forget to purchase alcohol ahead of time, you'll be out of luck if you try to purchase alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day in Berkshire County and Massachusetts in general. It's a law in Massachusetts that liquor stores stay closed on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

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History of The Law

In 1888, Massachusetts passed a law specifically titled An Act to Prohibit the Sale of Intoxicating Liquor on Fast Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. At the time, lawmakers were much more restrictive about alcohol consumption and wanted certain holidays reserved for religious observance, reflection, and family activities. The law still remains active in Massachusetts today. Can you believe it?

It's Always a Good Idea to Plan Ahead

If you're a Massachusetts resident, plan and purchase your holiday liquor before Christmas Day, and you'll be good to go. Remember, if you are going to drink on Christmas, make sure that if you're not home, you have a designated driver and drink responsibly.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock