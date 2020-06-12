Lisa Z Returns To The WSBS Airwaves

REUNITED, and it feels SO GOOD! Lisa Z makes her triumphant return to the WSBS airwaves to resume her once-a-month Saturday appearance with Ron Carson, only this time the duo will NOT be in the booth simultaneously as guests are still on hold to enter our building on Stockbridge Road due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Lisa will be phoning in from her home in Springfield, Massachusetts but she ALWAYS has her heart here in the beautiful Berkshires as south county was home base before heading east.

Lisa will present her on-air savvy in high fashion and we'll be updated on her adventures in a segment entitled "What's Up With Lisa Z" as she continues her mission as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as she continues to represent those who cannot speak up due to tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives.

Another novel entitled "The Book Of Jo Ann" is a work in progress and is scheduled to be completed by years end, a follow-up to her first book "The Unspoken Truth" which continues to impact those who read about her trying and difficult situation in life. This story was the vehicle that connected us via social media and has blossomed into a rock-solid life-long friendship. My one word to best describe Z is INNOVATIVE as her mission forges ahead to discuss this sensitive issue through various platforms which are currently on hold due to the Corona Virus situation.

Once she gets the green light, you will see her out and about presenting informative lectures, seminars and book signings. For now, get acquainted with Lisa by logging on her personal web site and while you're there, check out her photo gallery which features some cool pics of us at WSBS and take a listen to previous chats and guest DJ appearances that can be found on her page. She truly is "THE REAL DEAL" and a prime example of "good people" in this earth.

Join us on Saturday morning at 11:05 for "The Radio Express"on YOUR Home Town Station in the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, access our programming via The Smart Speaker by clicking the LISTEN tab and scroll to the WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home links for step-by-step instructions. And don't forget to download the FREE WSBS APP at your local app store or Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device as Lisa Z and Ron Carson will be ROCKIN' the airwaves to add a spring to your step this weekend.