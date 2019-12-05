LIST: Watson Fund Donations (Names)

As you may know the John S. Watson Fund has raised it's goal to $30,000 due to the increased need in the Southern Berkshires. The fund's mission is to make it a more joyous holiday season with food and clothing certificates going to families in need in our local area. The community has already started making donations to the Watson Fund. Below is a list of names that we have so far:

In Memory of: From: Amount:

Kevin and Nancy Richard and Pamela Clarke $50.00

Mary Blackwell Friends & Family $500.00

Johnny, Regina, Norma & Kick Cliff & Doreen Twiss $50.00

Barbara Petson Bruce & Family $100.00

my brother, Michael R. Korte Love, Fran & Larry $25.00

our, son Michael R. Korte Love, Mom & Dad $25.00

Jed & Tara Blackwell Anonymous $30.00

Just a reminder that donations to the fund can be made through any Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be made payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on the WSBS website. Also, the annual WSBS Radiothon will be held this morning of Monday, Dec. 9 for those wishing to contribute through the radiothon.