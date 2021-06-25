LISTEN: 6 Things You Need to Know About Great Barrington’s Citizen Petition
'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Friday's per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.
Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.
Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.
The Jun. 25 program focuses on the role and process of Citizen Petition in town. Ed and Pedro examine the following elements regarding Citizen Petition:
- Citizen Petition Process,
- How to Get the Petition on the Warrant
- How Citizen Petition Works at Town Meeting,
- How to have a Successful Petition
- How to Seek Help with Creating Citizen Petitions
- Answering the Questions: What is the Process? How Do I Start?
- Recap
You can listen to the Jun. 25 program of 'It's Not That Simple' below (the audio has been divided into two segments).
Image: Pedro (left), Ed (right)
