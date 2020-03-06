LISTEN: Berkshire Workforce Board Chat (AUDIO)

On a recent edition of 'Let's Talk' we spoke with Ruthann Eagen, Career Readiness Coordinator of Berkshire Workforce Board. The Berkshire Workforce Board has been the region's primary catalyst and convener to address workforce development issues since 1980. The Berkshire Workforce Board is a business driven, non-profit corporation that oversees and sets policy for federally funded employment and training services in the region.

You can listen to the complete interview with Ruthann Eagen below

Article Image: Ruthann Eagen