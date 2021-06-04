'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) has finally made its return to WSBS

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

The Jun. 4 program is rather timely as the Great Barrington Annual Town Meeting is coming up on Monday, Jun. 7 and if needed Thursday, Jun. 10. With that in mind, Ed and Pedro spoke with Great Barrington Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski along with Great Barrington Assistant Town Manager and Director of Planning and Community Development, Chris Rembold about topics related to the upcoming annual town meeting. This should help catch you up to speed in time for Monday's meeting.

You can listen to the Jun. 4 program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

