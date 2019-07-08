LISTEN: GB Little League Tournament Recap (AUDIO)

This past Friday (July 5), the Great Barrington Little League 12U All Stars defeated Dalton in a 10 -0 victory. Only two days later (July 7) Great Barrington returned to the field to defeat the Pittsfield Nationals 9-2. You can take a listen to the game recaps of those two games as the boys continue their journey in hopes to capture a county tournament All Star Title.

In addition, The Great Barrington All Stars Return to Clapp Park in Pittsfield tonight for a game against the Pittsfield Americans. Game time is at 5:30. All are encouraged to come support the Great Barrington All Stars on their journey to become County Champs! Check out the audio from this morning's WSBS sports report below.