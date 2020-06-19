LISTEN: It’s Not That Simple: Annual Town Meeting Discussion

'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member, Ed will return to the program after Jun. 30) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) has made its return to WSBS just in time for the Annual Town Meeting.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

Ed Abrahams is seeking reelection to the Selectboard. Due to the Federal Communication Commission’s Equal Time rule, Ed will be off the air until after the Great Barrington Town Elections on June 30th.

On the Jun. 19 edtion of the program, Pedro interviewed Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski along with Assistant Town Manager, Chris Rembold as the guys discussed some upcoming town issues and events including social distancing, Zoom meetings, services provided from the town and everything you need to know about this Monday's Annual Town Meeting.

You can listen to the program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: (from left to right) Pedro Pachano, Mark Pruhenski and Chris Rembold (hey, we had to do our best photowise due to social distancing)