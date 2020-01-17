LISTEN: ‘It’s Not That Simple’ Jan. 17 (AUDIO)

It's the second 2020 edition of 'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member).

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

On this edition of the program, Ed and Pedro discuss affordable housing in Great Barrington with Jane Ralph (Executive Director) and June Wolfe (Housing Director) who are both from Construct Inc. in Great Barrington.

You can listen to the program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image (from left to right): Jane Ralph, Pedro Pachano, June Wolfe, Ed Abrahams