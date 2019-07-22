LISTEN: ‘It’s Not That Simple’ July 19 (AUDIO)

This past Friday, WSBS aired the fourth episode of 'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member). Although both men serve on elected town boards, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

On the latest edition of the program, Ed and Pedro definitely bit off more than they could chew. They wanted to explain the community's land use patterns and speak to changes that we can make to increase efficiency and economy. As it turns out, low density development is a dense subject. How we use our limited land has an impact on our economic development potential, the cost of housing, tourism, and even climate change.

You can listen to the program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: Ed Abrahams (left), Pedro Pachano (right) in the WSBS air studio.