LISTEN: ‘Let’s Talk Smitty’ Jan. 20 (AUDIO)

On the Jan. 20 edition of "Let's Talk: Monday with Smitty," Smitty interviewed Bobbie Orsi, Director of Community Relations of Home Instead Senior Care. Smitty and Bobbie covered areas and issues concerning the need for good caregivers as the need has grown dramatically along with the aging population in the Berkshires (Berkshire County along with Cape Cod have the oldest demographic in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts). They also discussed how they can reverse that trend and talked about the early indicators of Dementia and Alzheimer's from a population standpoint among other topics.

You can listen to the program below (the audio has been divided into two segments)

From Wikipedia: William "Smitty" Pignatelli is a Democratic member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the 4th Berkshire District, consisting of the towns of Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington and West Stockbridge, all in Berkshire County; and the towns of Blandford, Russell and Tolland, all in Hampden County. He is a member of the Joint Committees on Ways and Means and Higher Education and is vice-chair of the Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development.

Smitty hosts "Let's Talk" on Monday mornings at 9:05 on WSBS.

Article Image: Smitty (left) with Bobbie Orsi (right)